Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 is registered in Jalisco

On Thursday night, a magnitude 4.6 tremor was recorded, located 36 km southeast of Tecomán, Colima, according to the National Seismological Service.
The earthquake happened at 9:28 p.m. and was felt in Jalisco, according to the Jalisco State Civil Protection and Fire Unit (UEPCBJ . . .
**** CONTINUE READING AS A SUBSCRIBER****
This article is restricted to subscribers only. Register here to access restricted content for one day, one month, or a lifetime. See options here
If you are currently a supporter, log in here