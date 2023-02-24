VACATION RENTALS

Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 is registered in Jalisco

February 23, 2023
On Thursday night, a magnitude 4.6 tremor was recorded, located 36 km southeast of Tecomán, Colima, according to the National Seismological Service.

The earthquake happened at 9:28 p.m. and was felt in Jalisco, according to the Jalisco State Civil Protection and Fire Unit (UEPCBJ . . .

