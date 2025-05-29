Electronics Recycling Campaign Brings Sustainable E-Waste Disposal to Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The Luis Munguía administration has launched an electronics recycling campaign to keep e-waste out of landfills and stop toxic pollutants from seeping into our air, soil and water. From June 4 to 6, residents can drop off working, intact devices at five convenient sites across the city. The drive, led by the Environmental Sustainability Directorate, aims to raise awareness of proper e-waste disposal and give old electronics a second life.

Electronic waste contains heavy metals and chemicals—like lead, mercury and cadmium—that pose serious health and environmental risks if left . . .