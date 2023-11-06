Emiliano Zapata Municipal Market Marks 51 Years with Celebratory Festivities

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The Emiliano Zapata Municipal Market, a cornerstone of community and commerce in Puerto Vallarta, observed a significant milestone this past week, celebrating 51 years of continuous operation. Commemorating its venerable history, the municipal government hosted an array of festivities in honor of the market's longstanding service to the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood.

Carlos Alberto Morales Nolasco, representing Mayor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez and serving as the Head of Tourism Promotion, highlighted the expansion of tourism in Puerto Vallarta, acknowledging the integral role markets play in the cultural and economic landscape. "Our visitors are . . .

