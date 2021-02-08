Enrique De Allende Encore with Media Luna at Incanto

Popular crooner, Enrique de Allende has added a show with phenomenal musicians Jair and Caleb Cabrera of Media Luna playing acoustic Spanish guitars. You’ll hear more of your favorite pop and traditional songs in English and Spanish. Enrique has recently worked with the legendary David Foster and continues to gain popularity as one of the smoothest voices from Mexico. Feb. 10 at 3pm in the piano bar.

New during brunch Mon.-Thurs. 11am-2pm on the outdoor riverside terrace, pianist Hermes Cruz plays selections from The Great American Songbook, Broadway show tunes, and jazz favorites on the riverside terrace. He studied at the National Conservatory of Music in Mexico City and has spent his career performing in prestigious restaurants and hotels throughout Mexico.

Brunch with Media Luna. San Miguel de Allende brothers Jair and Caleb Cabrera, founding members of the band, play phenomenal acoustic Spanish guitars featuring instrumental originals and covers. Due to overwhelming popularity, they have now added Fridays on the lower riverside terrace open-air stage from 11am-1pm. This event sells out quickly. Reserve early for limited seating.

There will be some jaw-drops when legendary Canadian drag personality Gouda Gabor name-drops in her all-new show, She Screwed Her Way To The Middle. Now in her third season at Incanto, Ms. Gabor shares her journey under the bright lights through Showbiz Songs and Stories. Mondays at 7:30pm in the piano bar. Tickets IncantoVallarta.com

Three Tenors Vallarta features the vocal talents of Freddy Otelo from Venezuela, Armando Chakam from Colima, Mexico, and Pedro Islas from Mexico City, performing exquisite interpretations of many familiar contemporary and operatic ballads in English, Spanish, and Italian now on Saturdays at 7pm in the piano bar with large open windows and the fresh-air breezes of the Rio Cuale. A special dinner menu will be available for their Valentine’s Day show on Feb. 13, served 6pm-9pm. Check Incanto’s Facebook page for more details and reserve early IncantoVallarta.com

In the Piano Bar…

The piano bar has limited seating inside and more outside seating on the riverside terrace. Reservations are recommended for all shows. Reserve specific tables/seats here IncantoVallarta.com. The shows are also streamed via Facebook LIVE – Incanto Vallarta. Refer to their Facebook page daily for time changes and regular updates. Please note, during current COVID-19 safety restrictions, all piano bar shows have earlier start times at 4, 6, and 8pm. Regular showtimes listed below resume Feb. 13.

Bob Bruneau plays familiar favorites at the piano, shares many personal stories of his music career, and will welcome special guest vocalists on Mondays at 5pm. Sing along to your requests!

Alison Lo sings pop, standards, Disney, Broadway, and more with Bing Young at the piano. Mondays at 9:30pm. Reservations are recommended online IncantoVallarta.com

Singer David Jay presents ‘An American in Paradise’ and sings Broadway, standards, and show tunes accompanied by pianist Bing Young. Tuesdays at 5pm.

Singer-songwriter, Lenar Noriega sings spicy Cuban rhythms and ballads, and dances sexy salsa on Tuesdays at 7:30pm, accompanied by pianist Fernando Uribe.

Pianist Dennis Crow plays a variety of favorites. His repertoire has something for everyone. Send him your requests and sing along. Tues., Thurs. at 9:30pm.

Bing Young plays piano and sings familiar favorites from Broadway and ‘The Great American Songbook’. Sing along to your favorites. Wednesdays at 5pm.

Vocalist Diego Guerrero presents ‘Songs of Romance’ accompanied by Derek Carkner at the piano featuring classic and contemporary ballads in English and Spanish. They will also welcome some special guests. Wednesdays at 7:30pm.

NYC entertainer, Jack Aaronson plays contemporary and classic Broadway, and pop. Give him your requests and sing along. Wednesdays and Fridays at 9:30pm.

Jean-Guy ‘Jay-Gee’ Comeau, presents ‘Essentially Romantico’ featuring new music each week including boleros, light classics and jazz, and popular Latin/French favorites. Thursdays at 5pm.

Eva and Mau present an acoustic show based on two guitars and two voices playing some well-known pop-rock covers in English and Spanish. Thursdays at 7:30pm on the lower riverside terrace open-air stage.

The Joan Houston Show is on Fridays at 5pm with Bob Bruneau at the piano. Joan sings your favorite selections in her unique and popular style.

Singer-songwriter and American Idol finalist, Effie Passero plays an eclectic blend of originals and covers including ballads, show tunes, and opera. Fridays at 7:30pm in the piano bar. Online tickets available here IncantoVallarta.com

Bingo with Pearl is on Saturdays at 4pm. Lots of laughs and win local gift certificates, show tickets, and more! She’ll also welcome some special guests.

Local entertainer Tonny Kenneth presents his all-new show, ‘A Night In Hollywood’ featuring your favorite movie music from all decades accompanied by pianist Derek Carkner. Saturdays at 9:30pm. Tickets: IncantoVallarta.com

Pianist and singer Derek Carkner plays love songs, show tunes, and pop on Sundays at 5pm. He’ll also welcome some special guest singers.

Open Mic is on Sundays at 7:30pm hosted by Tracy Parks and frequent special guest host Derek Carkner. Sing, play an instrument, tell a story… the stage is yours. Safe distancing is in place and the microphones are sanitized thoroughly after each performer.

For more information and online tickets visit IncantoVallarta.com. Current hours: 9am-10pm daily. Regular hours to 11pm resume Feb. 13. Breakfast with live piano music is served on the riverside terrace 9am until 4pm Mon.-Thurs. Casual evening dining 4pm-10pm. Happy Hour features two-for-one house cocktails, margaritas, and domestic beers, plus two-for-one show tickets for select current shows 4pm-5pm. Incanto has all Health and Safety guidelines in place with 25% max occupancy indoors. New windows in the piano bar open to the cool, fresh-air breezes of the Rio Cuale. Consult their Facebook page daily for modified COVID-19 contingency hours and regular updates that may differ from previous publicity.