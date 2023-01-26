Enrique de Allende presents ‘Romanza’ Valentine’s Day concert at Hacienda Palo Maria

Popular Mexican vocalist, Enrique de Allende presents Romanza, with an incredible night of romantic music on Valentine’s Day, February 14th from 7 to 11 pm at Hacienda Palo Maria, just 12 minutes south of Zona Romantica. This thrilling evening of music, food and entertainment is a superb way to celebrate your special day of love in Puerto Vallarta.

Enrique’s guest stars for his exciting evening, include American Idol finalist, Effie Passero and Vallarta’s Darling Diva of Song, Kim Kuzma. Effie performs worldwide with The Post Modern Jukebox Tour, but continues to return to her home base in Puerto Vallarta. Kim is one of Vallarta’s most well-known singers, having performed fantastic shows in Zona Romantica for 18 years..

As the evening unfolds, you’ll enjoy a 4-course dinner, an open bar and a spectacular night of romantic music! Enrique, Effie and Kim will present an evening of gorgeous romantic songs with the emotions of love expressed in each incredible performance. You’ll hear songs in Spanish, English and Italian by these 3 amazing vocalists!

Romanza also includes 15 guest musicians, plus Mariachi and incredible fireworks, to celebrate this special night of love! The concert also features famed violinist Geraldo Pontierr.

Born in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, Enrique de Allende has been singing and performing from an early age. His extraordinary vocals and heartfelt performances have been praised both in Mexico and abroad. Enrique’s musical training includes seven years of lessons and coaching with the talented Seth Riggs, Erik Vitro and others. Well-known music producer David Foster says of Enrique: “It’s the new Julio Iglesias, with a sweet but powerful voice.”

As a versatile artist, Enrique interprets a wide range of music from Operatic to Big Band to Traditional Mexican Romantic and Mariachi music. His upcoming shows include a fundraising concert for the renovation of The Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe on March 9th and concerts in Ajijic, Guadalajara & San Miguel de Allende in the coming weeks.

On Friday, February 3 at 4 pm at Incanto Vallarta Enrique de Allende and Media Luna will present a thrilling afternoon of music! Enrique will also be touring and performing for a month in Europe this summer and in Texas during the Fall. All this leads up to his debut show at Carnegie Hall, N.Y., N.Y. in the Fall.

Enrique will contribute 15% of the proceeds from his concerts toward the 3 million peso renovation project at Vallarta’s Nuestra Senora de Guadalupe (The Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe) otherwise known as the Corona, one of Vallarta’s most famous landmarks. Three art pieces will be auctioned the night of Romanza with all proceeds going to the church.

When asked about his goals for the future, Enrique would like to travel the world with his music along with giving Opera a fresh new look, bringing the opera world into a new, modern sound without losing its essence.

Don’t miss this fabulous night of music, food and entertainment in a beautiful outdoor setting with the ocean just a few steps away. One of the most exciting events of the new year, Romanza, happens at Hacienda Palo Maria, featuring Enrique de Allende and guest stars, Effie Passero and Kim Kuzma on February 14th from 7 to 11 pm. Tickets can be purchased at Cassandra Shaw Jewelry in Zona Romantica or by emailing Enrique at [email protected]

*Hacienda Palo Maria (a spectacular private estate) is located at Carretera a Barra De Navidad Km 7.5, near Garza Blanca Resort on Puerto Vallarta’s Southern Shores, just 12 minutes south of Zona Romantica.

