Estelle downgraded to a tropical storm, landslides in Puerto Vallarta

Located about 690 km southwest of Cabo San Luca, Baja California Sur, Estelle has been downgraded to a tropical storm and due to its distance from the coast, it will no longer affect Mexican territory, according to the National Weather Service.

Despite its weakening, Estelle will continue to cause heavy rains (50 to 75 mm) in some locations in the state of Jalisco and Nayarit , while in Sinaloa, Durango, Zacatecas, and Baja California Sur there will be heavy rains.

In addition, wind gusts of 50 to 60 kilometers per hour and waves of one to three meters high are expected on the coasts of Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Nayarit, and Jalisco.

Conagua asked the population of these entities to take extreme precautions and heed the recommendations issued by the authorities of the National Civil Protection System.

The landslides generated by the storms recorded early today closed Federal Highway 200 in its Puerto Vallarta-Cabo Corrientes section.

On Monday, landslides were recorded in the vicinity of Boca de Tomatlán, where the road was completely closed.

Personnel from Traffic, Civil Protection, and Firefighters attended the site, supported by machinery from Public Works to carry out the work of removing debris and cleaning the asphalt strip in both directions due to the softening of the hillside.

The works lasted for several hours until after 9:00 am that circulation on Federal Highway 200 was restored.

