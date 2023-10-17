Experts Discuss Gentrification in Puerto Vallarta and its Destruction of the Social and Cultural Fabric of the Community

October 17, 2023

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – A pivotal discussion on the "Gentrification of the Digital Nomads of Puerto Vallarta" was convened by Dr. Jesús Cabral Araiza, coordinator of the Bachelor's Degree in Psychology at the Centro Universitario de la Costa (CUCosta) of the University of Guadalajara. The discussion panel featured insights from four eminent academics seeking to shed light on the complex issue that is reshaping the socio-cultural landscape of Puerto Vallarta.

Dr. Paola Cortés Almanzar was the first to articulate her perspective on the issue, emphasizing that gentrification in Puerto Vallarta is a problem that . . .

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.



Trending News on PVDN

  • Puerto Vallarta Gains Ground in Recovery Efforts Post-Hurricane "Lidia" and FloodingPuerto Vallarta Gains Ground in Recovery Efforts Post-Hurricane “Lidia” and Flooding Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – Almost one week following the devastating impact of Hurricane "Lidia" and a severe storm that struck two days later, remarkable strides are being made in the extensive recovery efforts spearheaded by local, state, and federal governments in collaboration with community members. On Sunday, a detailed account was provided, summarizing the extent…
  • Puerto Vallarta is Still Recovering One Week After Hurricane LidiaPuerto Vallarta is Still Recovering One Week After Hurricane Lidia PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO — A week has passed since the fury of Hurricane "Lidia," which was later downgraded to a tropical storm, descended upon Puerto Vallarta on the evening of Tuesday, October 17. The unparalleled havoc wreaked by the storm is slowly being undone. Still, the visible scars left in its wake serve as haunting…
  • Unexpected Storm Causes Flash Flooding in Puerto Vallarta, Overflows Streams and Affects Main AvenuesUnexpected Storm Causes Flash Flooding in Puerto Vallarta, Overflows Streams and Affects Main Avenues Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – Just when Puerto Vallarta breathed a sigh of relief following the passage of Hurricane 'Lidia,' an unexpected storm unleashed chaos late Wednesday afternoon. The sudden deluge, which began around 6:00 p.m., led to the overflowing two streams and caused an alarming level of flooding that impacted vehicles, public transport, and pedestrians.…
  • Puerto Vallarta's Airport Rises in Rankings, Cementing Its Role as a Key Hub in Mexico's Aviation NetworkPuerto Vallarta’s Airport Rises in Rankings, Cementing Its Role as a Key Hub in Mexico’s Aviation Network PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Puerto Vallarta's International Airport has been solidifying its status as a cornerstone in Mexico's aviation infrastructure, according to recent disclosures during the annual session of the 2023 Advisory Commission of the International Airport. The data presented affirms that the airport is not only in the seventh position for national traffic but…
  • Experts Discuss Gentrification in Puerto Vallarta and its Destruction of the Social and Cultural Fabric of the CommunityExperts Discuss Gentrification in Puerto Vallarta and its Destruction of the Social and Cultural Fabric of the Community Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – A pivotal discussion on the "Gentrification of the Digital Nomads of Puerto Vallarta" was convened by Dr. Jesús Cabral Araiza, coordinator of the Bachelor's Degree in Psychology at the Centro Universitario de la Costa (CUCosta) of the University of Guadalajara. The discussion panel featured insights from four eminent academics seeking to…
  • Partial Obstruction Continues on Puerto Vallarta's Federal Highway 200 Following RockslidePartial Obstruction Continues on Puerto Vallarta’s Federal Highway 200 Following Rockslide Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – Vehicular movement remains limited four days after the catastrophic rockslide at kilometer 12.5 on Federal Highway 200 south of Puerto Vallarta. Sunday afternoon, the Jalisco Regional Civil Protection Unit confirmed that only intermittent circulation of smaller vehicles is possible on the compromised roadway. The Unit has been supervising recovery efforts since…
  • Hurricane Lidia in Puerto Vallarta - Photo and Video GalleryHurricane Lidia in Puerto Vallarta – Photo and Video Gallery Puerto Vallarta, Mexico — Hurricane Lidia, described as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm, made landfall on Tuesday with winds reaching 220 kilometers per hour (140 miles per hour). The eye of the storm appeared to have struck near Las Penitas, a sparsely populated peninsula in the western state of Jalisco, just south of Puerto…
  • Puerto Vallarta Mayor Tours Damage from Hurrican Lidia with National Guard (Photos)Puerto Vallarta Mayor Tours Damage from Hurrican Lidia with National Guard (Photos) PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Municipal President Alberto Profe Michel toured the affected areas of Puerto Vallarta early Wednesday morning to assess the damage following the passage of Hurricane Lidia. He was accompanied by directors from Civil Protection, Seapal, Municipal Public Services, and elements of the Mexican Army who have been executing the DN III Plan…
  • Landslide in Puerto Vallarta Causes Closure of Highway 200 Near MismaloyaLandslide in Puerto Vallarta Causes Closure of Highway 200 Near Mismaloya PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In the early hours of Thursday, a significant landslide occurred at kilometer 12.5 of Federal Highway 200, leading to the road's closure in both directions. The Municipal Civil Protection and Firefighters Unit of Puerto Vallarta confirmed that there have been no reported injuries in the incident. The landslide took place near…
  • Día de Muertos 2023 Celebrations in Puerto Vallarta - Official ScheduleDía de Muertos 2023 Celebrations in Puerto Vallarta – Official Schedule PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The annual Dia de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is an event deeply ingrained in Mexican culture, commemorating loved ones who have passed away. This year, the festivities in Puerto Vallarta are set to be more vibrant and culturally enriching than ever, attracting both locals and a growing community of…