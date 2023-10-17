Puerto Vallarta Braces for More Heavy Rain as Tropical Storm Norma Moves Along the Pacific Coast

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In a recent update, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has drawn attention to the emergence of Tropical Storm Norma and an additional disturbance in the Eastern Pacific off the coast of Mexico. These developments pose a potential double threat to Mexico's coastline, arriving just a week after Puerto Vallarta felt the impacts of Hurricane Lidia.

Tropical Storm Norma originated from an area of low pressure known as Invest 90E. The system garnered enough showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday to be formally classified as a tropical storm. Currently, Norma carries maximum sustained winds of . . .

