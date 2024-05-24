Extreme Heat Claims Lives Across Mexico in May

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico — The relentless extreme heat in Mexico has proven deadly, with 43 fatalities recorded in the month of May alone, according to the federal Ministry of Health. The majority of these deaths were caused by heat stroke, while a smaller number resulted from dehydration. Veracruz has been the hardest hit, reporting 14 deaths, followed by San Luis Potosí with eight, Tabasco with six, Tamaulipas with five, and Nuevo León with three. Other states, including Oaxaca, Hidalgo, Campeche, and Guanajuato, have also reported heat-related deaths. Of the 43 deceased, 35 were men and eight were women.