Puerto Vallarta Honors Manuel Lepe Macedo: Celebrating the City’s ‘Illustrious Son’

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco – Puerto Vallarta is adorned in celebration as it commemorates the legacy of Manuel Lepe Macedo, the esteemed painter whose vibrant depictions of the city's landscapes have become synonymous with its cultural identity. This tribute coincides with the 106th anniversary of Puerto Vallarta's establishment as a municipality and the 56th anniversary of its elevation to city status, marking an ideal occasion to showcase the works of his daughter, Marcela Lepe Quiroz.