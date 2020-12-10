Faced with the risk of Covid-dengue-influenza, SSJ asks to remain vigilant

Faced with the possibility of the so-called trinomial: Covid-dengue-influenza infection, the Jalisco Ministry of Health (SSJ) calls not to lower our guard this winter season.

The temperature in Puerto Vallarta continues to be conducive to the development of the dengue-transmitting fly (Aedes aegypti), as well as changes in the weather that can cause acute respiratory diseases.

Dr. Armando Pérez Oliva, director of the Eighth Health Region, highlighted that they continue to work very hard, inviting society to continue working on cleaning their water tanks that may be possible breeding sites for the dengue mosquito.

“Puerto Vallarta is characterized by having an average temperature that creates a microclimate for the mosquito to continue to develop in winter months and we can have important outbreaks”, he highlighted.

For this reason, the person in charge of health in the region said that they do not want to continue having deaths from dengue or more cases of influenza.

“In 100 percent of the jurisdiction, all health centers have antiviral treatment against influenza, and we are not going to allow any person to die from influenza”, he stressed.

For this reason, he made the call to maintain preventive measures to avoid the spread of the mosquito and go to get vaccinated against influenza, in addition to continuing to keep social distance and the use of face masks and disinfectant gel to avoid coronavirus infections.