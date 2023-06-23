First Ever Congress of Sports Rescue and Drowning Prevention Kicks Off in Puerto Vallarta

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In an unparalleled event, the International Federation of Aquatic Rescue (ILS) and the Mexican government, under the leadership of Professor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, have joined forces to host the inaugural Congress of Sports Rescue and Drowning Prevention in Puerto Vallarta.

Involving a broad range of Rescue Institutions and Volunteer Groups from various States of the Mexican Republic, the congress aims to standardize prevention methods and techniques, along with raising awareness about the increasing issue of drowning on the nation's coasts.

Highlighting the significance of the event, the director of . . .

Login to Continue reading, or subscribe below...