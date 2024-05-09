Dengue Cases Surge in Puerto Vallarta, Reaching 66 Confirmed Cases

High Demand for Electricity Triggers Blackouts Across Puerto Vallarta and Beyond During Relentless Heat Wave

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Puerto Vallarta and several neighboring municipalities found themselves plunged into darkness as a result of widespread blackouts caused by an overwhelming demand for electricity. The blackout left residents grappling with power outages for several hours in Jalisco. Among the affected regions were neighborhoods in Puerto Vallarta, La Barca, Autlán de Navarro,…