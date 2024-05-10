Transportation, Corruption, and Water Scarcity: Top Citizen Concerns in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - A recent survey conducted by México Choose from May 1 to 5, 2024, has unveiled the most pressing issues faced by the residents of Puerto Vallarta, shedding light on challenges that demand urgent attention. Among the plethora of concerns spanning economic, security, social, and public service domains, three key problems have emerged as dominant themes: inadequate public transportation, persistent corruption, and a scarcity of potable water.