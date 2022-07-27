Fisherman finds leg in Ameca River with evidence of crocodile bites

The municipal and judicial authorities of Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit, began an investigation into the discovery of mortal remains on the banks of the Ameca River and at the mouth of the Bay.

The elements of the municipal police of both Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas were alerted to the body remains lying on the Nayarit side of the river.

The report to the emergency numbers came in around 12:00 p.m., when elements of the municipal police of Puerto Vallarta received the report to the emergency numbers, where they were informed that a fisherman had reported that he had found the leg at the mouth of the river, so the elements of the municipal police immediately went to verify the report.

Upon confirming it, they requested the presence of the judicial authorities, who, upon arrival together with National Guard personnel, began an investigation.

It was revealed that it is a leg that appears to have bites by a crocodile and is identified as the right leg from the calf to the foot.

Given these facts, the elements of the municipal police proceeded to cordon off the area, requesting command and leadership from the agent of the Public Ministry on duty, who ordered the personnel of the State Police of the tourist area, as well as elements of the Criminal Investigation Agency, to initiate an Investigation Folder.

The authorities continue with the search on the banks of the Ameca River in the state of Nayarit, as well as in the Bay area, and have requested the same to the police personnel in Jalisco in case the rest of the corpse is found, which is suspected of having been attacked by one or more crocodiles.

Last week, Civil Protection Unit in Puerto Vallarta reported that two people were attacked by a crocodile in the tourist destination, resulting in both injuries, and were taken to a hospital for medical attention.

According to Jalisco Civil Protection, the attack happened on Bocanegra Beach, in the Marina Vallarta neighborhood, when a crocodile attacked two people.

One of the victims was a 24-year-old man who was swimming in the sea at night when the animal attacked, so a companion also entered to help him.

The man who was swimming, Civil Protection points out, presented injuries to both legs, right arm, chest, and abdomen. While his companion was injured in the right arm and in the right groin area.

The two injured were American tourists, and after the first medical attention, they were transferred to a private hospital in Puerto Vallarta.

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN