Hurricane Orlene could be the closest hurricane to the Puerto Vallarta coast of the season

Tropical Storm Orlene has formed, expected to become a hurricane as it passes close to the Puerto Vallarta coast as a category two or three on Sunday. Live updates will begin on Friday for subscribers, please log in to your dashboard for live updates. Or Subscribe today for the latest news on Orlene.

Tropical Storm Orlene is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph (20 km/h) and this motion is expected to continue over the next day or so. A turn to the north is forecast to occur on Friday, and this motion should continue over the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Steady strengthening is forecast, and Orlene is expected to become a hurricane by late Friday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center.

Orlene is forecasted to pass closely along the coast of Puerto Vallarta on Sunday as a possible category two or three, projections will become clearer over the next 24 hours.

Large swells generated by Orlene will affect the coast of southwestern Mexico, and the extreme southern portion of the Baja California peninsula by this weekend. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

For the 2022 forecast, 9 hurricanes and 8 tropical storms are predicted for the Pacific Ocean; that is, 17 named storms when the typical number is 15. There have been nine named storms for this season that will end on November 30, 2022.

Without a doubt, the hurricane season affects the population in general, but especially the providers of tourist services on beaches, since these storms generate torrential rains, strong winds, and waves, so it is recommended to take the necessary precautions.

According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the reason why this year will be more active in the Pacific Ocean is due to the presence of the “La Niña” phenomenon, which produces changes in the direction and strength of the winds.

Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, access exclusive content, read our news without ads, and much more!

Trending news of PVDN