Free COVID-19 testing center opens in Puerto Vallarta

The president of the Puerto Vallarta DIF System, María de Jesús López Delgado, and the mayor, Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, inaugurated the COVID Detection Center this Thursday; which makes free Covid-19 tests available to Vallartans, located in the facilities of the Municipal Medical Services Directorate (Paseo de las Palmas #105, Barrio Santa María).

Those people who have symptoms or suspect they are carriers of COVID-19 will now have the option to take a free viral antigen detection test. They must make an appointment at 322 226 80 85 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., a certificate will be issued that will help them verify whether or not they have the disease; In the event that the person presents serious symptoms, they can be referred to the Naval Hospital.

María de Jesús López Delgado urged the population to continue taking care of themselves; “We have had difficult times as a society, but we are committed to the health of the people of Vallarta, which is why it is important to have this space that will serve to detect the disease in a timely and free manner.”

Mayor Professor Michel invited the word to spread so that the population finds out that the test can be done for free at the Municipal Medical Services facilities, in the same building that houses the DIF, and urged continue to carry out health protocols such as healthy distance, constant use of antibacterial gel and face masks, to avoid possible contagion; “We must not trust that the pandemic is gone, it is still present among us, that is why we must continue to take care of ourselves.”

Also present at the presidium were: the director of Municipal Medical Services, Dr. Salvador Flores, councilor María Elena Curiel Preciado, frigate captain Juan Antonio Moreno Luna, from the Eighth Naval Zone, and the deputy director of Social Programs, Adriana Paola Paniagua.

As throughout the pandemic, Mexico only offers COVID-19 testing to those individuals who have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with the virus. Testing will not be provided for asymptomatic diagnoses.

