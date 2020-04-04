Government of Jalisco ask residents not to go on Easter vacation to contain COVID-19

In an attempt to appeal to civility and responsibility of the population, the Government of Jalisco called on citizens not to go on vacation during this period of Holy Week and Easter and stay at home to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“Due to the situation, measures were taken such as the closure of tourist destinations in the entity and throughout the national territory, both beaches and mountain sites, spas, access to dams, lagoons, lakes, and religious destinations.”

Authorities said that when going on vacation a single person can take the virus to places where it is not yet been detected; Or, you can be infected on vacation and bring it to your hometown and infect your family.

To minimize the contagion curve, the participation of the population is required to avoid going on vacation and to maintain the recommended hygiene measures, such as keeping distance between people and social isolation.

La emergencia sanitaria por el #coronavirus ha modificado la rutina de todos y todas. Queremos que te cuides, por eso es importante recordarte la importancia de que no salgas de vacaciones.#QuédateEnCasa, no hay destino turístico que pueda brindarte mayor seguridad. pic.twitter.com/44l474KB5z — Gobierno de Jalisco (@GobiernoJalisco) April 4, 2020