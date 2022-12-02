Guadalupe pilgrimages begin in Puerto Vallarta

The pilgrimages to the parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe and San José began in Puerto Vallarta, which this year expects more than 400 processions during the decade.
According to the head of the Parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe and San José, Alberto Aldana López . . .
**** CONTINUE READING AS A SUBSCRIBER****
Support local and independent news for less than .08 cents a day!
If you are currently a supporter, login here
If you wish to support this independent and local news site with a yearly contribution of $29.99 USD (.08 cents a day) and access this article, and many more please subscribe here!
Subscriptions Include:
- Access to all PVDN content
- No Ads
- Newsletter (4-6 every week)
- Emergency alerts for life-threatening events in Puerto Vallarta
To help support this website, 80% of all articles on PVDN are reserved for subscribers. You can learn more about PVDN and me here.