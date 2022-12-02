VACATION RENTALS

Guadalupe pilgrimages begin in Puerto Vallarta

December 2, 2022
The pilgrimages to the parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe and San José began in Puerto Vallarta, which this year expects more than 400 processions during the decade.

According to the head of the Parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe and San José, Alberto Aldana López . . .

