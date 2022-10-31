VACATION RENTALS

Halloween decoration causes chaos and mobilization of Army in Puerto Vallarta

October 31, 2022
In a joint operation between the army and local police in Puerto Vallarta, elements arrived at the scene where the discovery of a corpse had been reported. Upon arrival, the responding authorities encircled the area and cleared a perimeter around a red pickup truck with a corpse tied to the . . .

