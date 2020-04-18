Health Center in Puerto Vallarta closes after intern tests positive for COVID-19

A medical intern from the Ixtapa II Health Center, located in Puerto Vallarta, tested positive for coronavirus forcing the health center to close. All 24 employees at the clinic are isolated and awaiting COVID-19 test results.

Jalisco Health Secretariat (SSJ) personnel, with support from the Vallarta City Council, intervened in the situation with the closure of the clinic.

6 doctors, 2 medical interns, 2 dentists, 10 nurses, 2 clerks, 1 guard and 1 cleaning staff are in voluntary quarantine, while COVID-19 tests are waiting.

The Jalisco Health Secretariat (SSJ) reported that a module was placed outside of the health center to direct patients needing medical care to nearby Ixtapa I Health Center.

Puerto Vallarta currently reports seven COVID-19 infections within medical personnel in the city.