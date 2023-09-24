Health Officials Underscore Ongoing Threat of Dengue in Puerto Vallarta

September 24, 2023

PUERTO VALLARTA - In a renewed call to remain vigilant against Dengue, health officials reassert their unyielding dedication to battling the vectors that contribute to the proliferation of this disease. Despite four confirmed cases in Puerto Vallarta, the risk lingers, primarily due to the persistent breeding sites for the Aedes Aegypti mosquito, the primary vector of Dengue.

Jaime Álvarez Zayas, the director of the VIII Health Region, elaborated on the ongoing risk during a recent briefing. He revealed that around 2,000 ovitraps scattered across the municipality have reported the presence of mosquito larvae. The concern over a . . .

