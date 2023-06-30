Health Secretariat Presents Detailed Report on the Current State of Dengue in the Region

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - As the rainy season approaches, a period associated with a high incidence of diseases transmitted by flies, the Jalisco Health Secretariat (SSJ) presented a detailed report on the current state of dengue in the region. The SSJ emphasized its ongoing commitment to disease prevention, including home visits and eradication of Aedes aegypti mosquito breeding sites.

Héctor Hugo Bravo Hernández, General Director of the Jalisco Health Services OPD, expressed gratitude to the media for their role in circulating information and encouraging societal cooperation to diminish the risk of dengue outbreaks. "Let's continue . . .

Login to Continue reading, or subscribe below...