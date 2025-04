PUERTO VALLARTA — According to the latest figures released by the Federal Ministry of Tourism, Puerto Vallarta is set to achieve an average occupancy of 82.7 percent during the upcoming Holy Week and Easter holiday period, ranking fifth among destinations nationwide. Nuevo Nayarit is on track to register the highest occupancy at 88.3 percent, followed by Riviera Maya (87.1%), Cancún (84.0%), and Los Cabos (83.2%).