Household wealth optimism collapses, global survey shows

Jan 16 (Reuters) – Barely two in five people believe their families will be better off in the future, according to a regular global survey that also identified growing levels of distrust in institutions among low-income households.
The Edelman Trust Barometer, which for over two decades has polled the attitudes of thousands of people, found that economic pessimism was at its highest in some of the world’s top economies such as the United States, Britain, Germany, and Japan.
It further confirmed how societies have been divided by the impacts of the pandemic and inflation. Higher-income households still broadly trust institutions such as government, businesses, media, and NGOs. But alienation is rife among low-income groups.
“This has really shown the mass class divide again,” said Richard Edelman, whose Edelman communications group published the survey of over 32,000 respondents in 28 countries interviewed from Nov. 1 to Nov. 28 of last year.
“We saw it in the pandemic because of differential outcomes in terms of health, now we see it in terms of the impact of inflation,” he added. The World Health Organisation and others have noted the higher toll of the pandemic on the poor, while those on low incomes suffer most from costlier basic items.
Globally, only 40% agreed with the statement “my family and I will be better off in five years” compared to 50% a year before, with advanced economies most downbeat: the United States (36%), Britain (23%), Germany (15%) and Japan (9%).
Fast-growing economies saw much higher scores – albeit lower than last year – with only China bucking the trend with a one percentage point rise to 65% despite the economic disruption caused by its now-relaxed “zero COVID” policies.
Such anxieties reflect deep uncertainty about the state of the global economy as the Ukraine war continues and central banks hike their lending rates to tame inflation. The World Bank on Tuesday warned it could tip into recession this year.
While Edelman’s longstanding Trust Index registered an average 63% trust level in key institutions among high-income U.S. respondents, that figure fell to just 40% among low-income groups. Similar income-based divergences were present in Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, and the United Arab Emirates.
In some, that hinted at outright polarisation, with high levels of respondents agreeing with the statement “I see deep divisions, and I don’t think we’ll ever get past them” in countries as different as Argentina, the United States, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, and Colombia.
While such attitudes inevitably reflect current events, the ebbing of trust in government in particular has been a key theme of the survey for several years, with its trust levels this year sharply lower than relatively healthy ones scored by businesses.
Edelman attributed that to positive perceptions of company furlough schemes during the pandemic, applause for company moves to exit Russia over the Ukraine war, and a sense that firms have started to up their games on diversity and inclusion.
He said respondents by a six-to-one margin wanted businesses to engage more on issues from reskilling to climate change and suggested this should encourage them to brush off accusations such as the “woke capitalism” charge voiced by U.S. Republicans.
“I think our data give a lot of ammunition to the CEOs who have recognized that business has to be an important force in societal issues,” he said.
Subscribe here for just .08 cents per day to read subscriber content, join the PVDN newsletter, and browse with site ad-free. Support local news.
Trending news on PVDN
- Smoking ban on beaches begins on January 15, 2023 A smoking ban on beaches and parks, and anywhere that children gather will go into effect on Sunday, January 15, 2023, throughout Mexico. It is yet to be seen if, or how, the smoking ban on beaches in Puerto Vallarta will be enforced, although it will be illegal by federal law. Mexico typically struggles with…
- Puerto Vallarta beaches are closed due to high waves Due to high waves recorded on the coast of Jalisco, beaches in Puerto Vallarta have been closed under red flag warnings. This is due to an extratropical cyclone that hit the western United States, generating high waves on the Pacific coast. According to the meteorologist Víctor Manuel Cornejo López, a member of the Bahía’s Scientific…
- Mexico’s president is named “Tyrant of the Year 2022” Index on Censorship magazine has unveiled the result of its annual “Tyrant of the Year” contest with the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, as the winner of the 2022 edition. The British publication singled out the president of Mexico for the high levels of violence recorded, the attacks on journalists and activists, as…
- Puerto Vallarta is strategic stronghold for Jalisco Cartel, according to US Government Puerto Vallarta, one of the most visited resorts in Mexico, has become a strategic point for the operations of the Jalisco Cartel, according to the US government. Proof that the area is under surveillance by CJNG hitmen was the kidnapping of four tourists in July 2020. They arrived in a caravan of 14 people in…
- More than a thousand troops arrive in Jalisco to provide security after the arrest of cartel member This Wednesday, after the arrest of José Antonio Manuel “P”, brother of Juan Carlos “P”, alias “El CR”, charged with the disappearance of Colonel José Isidro Grimaldo Muñoz, 1,000 new elements of the Mexican Army, belonging to the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena), arrived in Jalisco. The V Military Region and 15 Military Zone reported…