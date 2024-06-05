How Organized Crime in Mexico Seeks to Take Control of Municipalities

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Mexico has endured what civil organizations are calling the most violent electoral period in the nation's modern history. Across the country, from the north to the south, officials and candidates for public office have faced an unprecedented surge in armed attacks, kidnappings, and threats.
Popular posts:
- Cyclonic Development Monitored Off the Pacific Coast of Mexico Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – A broad area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave has formed a couple of hundred miles west of the coast of Central America. This developing system is currently producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms, drawing attention to the potential for further development in the coming days. The National Hurricane Center…
- The Amerigo Vespucci Will Receive a Festive Welcome to Puerto Vallarta PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico – The esteemed Italian navy training ship, Amerigo Vespucci, named in honor of the Florentine navigator Américo Vespucio, is set to grace the shores of Puerto Vallarta next month. The ship, which is currently off the coast of Uruguay as of Friday, May 31, is on the second leg of a global…
- Puerto Vallarta Unveils Artistic Mural of Elizabeth Taylor as Part of City Anniversary Celebrations Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In a vibrant celebration of Puerto Vallarta's rich history and cultural heritage, an artistic mural depicting the iconic Elizabeth Taylor was inaugurated on Wednesday. This mural, located next to the lighthouse on Matamoros Street in the Centro neighborhood, is a creation of the multidisciplinary collective ROMPE. The artwork honors Taylor, a…
- Puerto Vallarta Recognized Among Top Destinations for Free Tourist Attractions Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico – Puerto Vallarta, the picturesque Pacific port of Mexico, has been recently highlighted in a study by NeoMam Studios, commissioned by CashNetUSA, as one of the world's top destinations offering top-rated free tourist attractions. The report, which evaluated 1,000 global destinations, placed Puerto Vallarta in a prominent position, underscoring the richness…
- Sonesta International Hotels Corporation Expands to Puerto Vallarta with New Costa Sur Resort – Classico Sonesta International Hotels Corporation (Sonesta) has officially announced an agreement for the new Costa Sur Resort – Classico, A Sonesta Collection, set to open this fall. This announcement, made on Thursday, marks a significant expansion for Sonesta in the luxury hotel market. The Costa Sur Resort – Classico will be an exclusive 206-room beachfront resort…
- Heat Wave and Drought Intensify in Puerto Vallarta and Surrounding Municipalities Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco - Amidst a new heat wave sweeping across much of Mexico, Puerto Vallarta and neighboring municipalities are grappling with abnormally dry conditions, according to the latest report from the Mexican Drought Monitor. The report reveals that all municipalities in Jalisco are currently affected by varying degrees of drought: 35.4% are experiencing abnormally…
- Full Deployment of Puerto Vallarta Police for Election Day Operations Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - On Sunday, June 2, the entire Puerto Vallarta Municipal Citizen Security force, including both operational and Traffic elements, will be fully deployed to ensure the security of the election operations. Commissioner Rigoberto Flores Parra announced that all personnel will be on duty from before 7 a.m. until the closure of the…
- Mexico Has Elected Its First Female President – INE Quick Count Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, the candidate from the Morena party, is set to become the first female President of Mexico following a significant lead over PAN candidate Xóchitl Gálvez Ruiz in the National Electoral Institute (INE)'s Quick Count. The announcement was made by Guadalupe Taddei, president of the INE. According to the…
- Puerto Vallarta Has Elected a New Mayor From the Green Ecologist Party, Luis Munguía Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco — In an unprecedented event in Mexico's political history, the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico (PVEM) has secured governance of one of the nation's most significant tourist destinations. Luis Munguía, the mayor-elect of Puerto Vallarta, will lead a new chapter for the city. The success of Munguía and the Green Party in…
- Puerto Vallarta Sees Surge in Air Travel with Over 3.2 Million Tourists in First Five Months of 2024 Puerto Vallarta, June 5, 2024 — Puerto Vallarta continues to thrive as a premier tourist destination, with more than 3.2 million tourists arriving by air in the first five months of 2024. This impressive figure, reported by Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP), marks a notable increase compared to the same period last year. According to…