Humpback Whales Grace the Waters of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – The northern Pacific's majestic humpback whales have concluded their extensive migration, gracing the waters of Puerto Vallarta with their presence. This renowned Mexican destination transforms into a winter haven for these magnificent marine mammals from December until the onset of spring, offering an ideal climate and sea temperatures conducive to their stay.

Biologist María Eugenia Rodríguez, leading Wildlife Connection, a Mexican entity dedicated to environmental study and conservation, elucidates on the humpback whales' activities during their sojourn in Vallarta. These creatures are often spotted near the surface, exhibiting jumps and tail . . .

