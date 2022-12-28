VACATION RENTALS

Hundreds of Canadian tourists left stranded in Puerto Vallarta by Sunwing Airlines

December 28, 2022
,

Hundreds of Canadian travelers were stuck in Puerto Vallarta and other tourist destinations in Mexico after Sunwing cancelled their flights home. Some still didn't make it home after nearly a week of delays . . .

