Hurricane Hilary Strengthens to Category 2, But No Immediate Threat to Puerto Vallarta

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Hurricane Hilary has intensified to a Category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale, but no warning has been issued for the Jalisco region as the storm does not pose an immediate threat of impact on the bay, according to meteorologist Victor Manuel Cornejo Lopez. The hurricane currently boasts winds of 160 kilometers per hour (km/h) and is expected to continue strengthening.

"It has not yet reached its greatest strength. It will be a major hurricane, and it could even reach Category 5," Lopez said.

Though the storm's trajectory will . . .

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.