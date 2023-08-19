Hurricane Hilary Threatens Mexico and California with “Catastrophic” Rains

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Hurricane Hilary is causing alarm in Mexico and the United States as it threatens to unleash "catastrophic" rains, according to the US National Hurricane Center. The storm, currently a Category 3 hurricane with winds of 205 kilometers per hour and gusts up to 250 kilometers per hour, is located in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Baja California Sur, Mexico. The weather forecast predicts that the storm will head north of the Baja California peninsula and make landfall on Sunday as a tropical storm.
Hilary is currently positioned 375 kilometers west of Cabo . . .
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.