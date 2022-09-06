Hurricane Kay comes as a blessing to some after a series of intense droughts in Mexico

The rains recorded in Mexico as a result of Hurricane Kay, which remains in category 1, have caused dams to recover their water storage, after a series of intense droughts, especially in the northeastern part of the country.
