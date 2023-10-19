Hurricane Norma Intensifies to Category 4, Posing Severe Risks of Heavy Rain and Flooding in Puerto Vallarta

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - As of 9:00 am Central Time today, Hurricane "Norma" has evolved into a formidable Category 4 hurricane, according to meteorological data. The storm is currently located 655 km south-southeast of Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, and is expected to impact a wide range of regions in its path significantly.
The hurricane is exhibiting maximum sustained winds of 215 km/h, coupled with gusts reaching an alarming speed of up to 260 km/h. It is progressing at a moderate pace of 11 km/h and is charting a northward course. Initial forecasts . . .
