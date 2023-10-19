People Feel Much Safer in Puerto Vallarta, Increasing 8 Points in Latest Survey

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - A significant shift in public perception has propelled Puerto Vallarta into the top ten of Mexico's safest cities, according to the most recent National Urban Public Safety Survey (ENSU). In the third quarter of 2023, Puerto Vallarta was ranked the fifth safest city in Mexico, making a notable ascent from its previous position at 13th place.

The ENSU study, conducted between August 28 and September 15, 2023, reveals a promising trend for Puerto Vallarta. The city has seen a steady decrease in the percentage of residents who consider it unsafe to live in . . .

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.