Hurricane Otis Devastates Southern Mexico: From Tropical Storm to Category 5 Hurricane in One Afternoon

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Hurricane Otis, a catastrophic Category 5 storm, made landfall on Mexico's southern Pacific coast early Wednesday, bringing perilous winds and torrential rainfall to the coastal city of Acapulco and neighboring regions. The event has reignited memories of Hurricane Pauline from 1997, which resulted in significant loss of life and property.
Otis has since weakened to a Category 2, but remains a formidable threat, especially as it traverses Guerrero state's rugged terrain. Forecasters predict a swift weakening of the storm over the mountainous regions. However, the projected rainfall of 5 to 10 inches . . .
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.