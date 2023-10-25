Hurricane Otis Devastates Southern Mexico: From Tropical Storm to Category 5 Hurricane in One Afternoon

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Hurricane Otis, a catastrophic Category 5 storm, made landfall on Mexico's southern Pacific coast early Wednesday, bringing perilous winds and torrential rainfall to the coastal city of Acapulco and neighboring regions. The event has reignited memories of Hurricane Pauline from 1997, which resulted in significant loss of life and property.

Otis has since weakened to a Category 2, but remains a formidable threat, especially as it traverses Guerrero state's rugged terrain. Forecasters predict a swift weakening of the storm over the mountainous regions. However, the projected rainfall of 5 to 10 inches . . .

