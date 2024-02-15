Hyatt Ziva in Puerto Vallarta Settles Lawsuit After Toddler Dies After Falling From Balcony

A resolution has been reached in a wrongful death lawsuit involving a San Diego couple and the management company of a Mexican hotel, stemming from a tragic incident in 2021 where their 1-year-old son fell from a balcony, as indicated by court documents.

Per court records, a U.S. district judge presiding over the Southern District of California granted a joint motion to dismiss the lawsuit between Anastasia Duboshina, James Carter, and Hyatt Hotels Corporation, the operator of the Hyatt Ziva in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.