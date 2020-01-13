Incanto Puerto Vallarta Celebrates Three-Year Anniversary

Join Incanto on Monday, Jan. 20 starting at 5pm for their Third Anniversary Party. Special guests, including the cast of Oh Boy! Cabaret with host Gouda Gabor will perform along with their outstanding Monday lineup in the piano bar and in the theatre. Hosted by Tracy Parks and Aunt Pearl. Visit Incanto’s website for more information.

Vallarta favorite, Zoë Lewis presents El Mundo De Zoë. Described as ‘A band in a body’, she plays jazz, jump jive, Latin grooves, swing, international folk, and funk originals. Vaudevillian, storyteller, and singer-songwriter, she has toured with Judy Collins, Pat Benatar, and The Indigo Girls. Tongo Letongue joins on percussion, Jan. 10 – Feb. 28 at 7:30pm as a ticketed show in the piano bar.

Beverley Elliott, ‘Granny’ from the “Once Upon A Time” TV series is also a wonderful singer & cabaret performer and will be a special guest during Open Mic on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 7:30pm in the piano bar. On Jan. 17, she will be a special guest in the OH BOY! Cabaret show at 9:30pm, and will sing with Mark Hartman at the piano in the theatre on Jan. 19 at 7pm. For tickets visit Incanto’s website or visit their box office.

Patsy Meyer is an Emmy-nominated singer, songwriter, and percussionist. Her unique style blends soulful vocals, jazz, spicy Latin/world percussion, and a vibrant stage persona. Jan. 11 – Feb. 1 at 7:30pm in the piano bar accompanied by Mark Hartman at the piano.

Donnelly & Richardson from Provincetown, MA, perform a wide range of covers of Dolly Parton, Bob Dylan, and Simon and Garfunkel, as well as some original compositions. They recently were the opening act for the six-time Tony Award-Winner Audra McDonald. Jan. 11 – 23.

Canadian piano showman, Andrew Johns returns for a final show on Jan. 15 at 9:30pm singing the hits of Elton John, Billy Joel, Queen, and many more! His skills at the piano, spot-on vocals, and comedic impersonations are very popular with audiences.

Girls Night Out continues to be one of Incanto’s most popular shows featuring Stolie, Hannah Brady and Kami Desilets singing fun, upbeat classics from famous girl groups from Bugle Boy to Beyonce. Next shows Jan. 13, 27 at 7pm. Also, see Stolie in her solo ticketed show Jan. 21 at 7:30pm in the piano bar.

Chamber Music Series Puerto Vallarta 2020 ‘Virtuosos de Cámara’ presents Flute and Piano. German-born extraordinary flautist, Klaus Liebetanz teams up with the amazing American violinist, Karen Bentley Pollick to perform classic baroque duets, music by Mexican composer Jorge Sosa Ortega and the world premiere of “Conversations Beyond the Stars” by Emmy-winning American composer John Henry Kreitler. Jan. 19, 4pm.

The popular Jokers Band plays rockabilly in an offbeat blend of country, rock, and swing Latin style. Now playing in the theatre on Jan. 22, 29 at 9:30pm.

Legendary internationally-known drag personality, Gouda Gabor hosts the all-new hit show, OH BOY! Cabaret, a revue of song, dance, and comedy. Joining her are five of Vallarta’s hottest guys who sing and dance to pop standards and sexy Latin beats. Choreography by Jason Franco. Fridays and Sundays at 9:30pm.

On Jan. 15 at 7pm, Canadian tribute artist Cliff Stevens plays the music of Eric Clapton, all-live. On Jan. 22 at 7pm, Serge Trembley presents an all-live tribute to Bruce Springsteen. Watch for more in this tribute series throughout the season with a variety of your favorites coming soon.

The Democratic Presidential Debate will be shown in the theatre on Jan. 14 at 7pm. Seating is non-reserved. On Jan. 15, at 3pm, Democrats Abroad Forums 2020 will present a film screening of ‘Divide and Conquer: ’The Roger Ailes Story’. On Jan. 22, at 3pm, they will screen ‘The Wife’ starring Glenn Close. Tickets available at the door or online at Incanto’s website.

Award-winning pianist and music director Mark Hartman plays show tunes, pop, Broadway, and more on Mon. Wed. and Sat. at 9:30pm. His quick wit and amusing banter make for a fun evening around the piano.

Media Luna plays high energy flamenco, rock, rumba, originals, and covers. They alternate weekly on Tuesdays at 7pm with popular local band, Tatewari, playing exceptional flamenco with vocalist Perla Alarcon. See website calendar.

Cheko Ruiz and his full band play the hits of ‘The Gipsy Kings’ and much more on select Sundays at 7pm. Dates are available on Incanto’s website.