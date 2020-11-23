Incanto’s fall lineup debuts with ‘Three Tenors Vallarta’ and Thanksgiving Dinner

Three Tenors Vallarta recently debuted in Incanto’s theatre to rave reviews. Reminiscent of internationally popular vocal groups Il Divo and Il Volo, the show stars Freddy Otelo from Venezuela, Armando Chakam from Colima, Mexico, and Pedro Islas from Mexico City singing exquisite interpretations of many familiar contemporary and operatic ballads in English, Spanish, and Italian. Saturdays at 7pm. Limited seating with advance tickets is available at the box office or online on their Facebook page, Incanto Vallarta. Also, watch for their all-new website IncantoVallarta.com coming soon.

Chef Jorge Hoil will present a delicious traditional Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings on Thursday, Nov. 26. Reservations are required. Available seatings at 5pm and 8pm can be made via email [email protected] or in-person at the box office.

In the Piano Bar…

Singer-songwriter and American Idol finalist, Effie Passero plays an eclectic blend of originals and covers including ballads, show tunes, pop, and opera. With an incredible range, her formidable vocals and sultry, smokey delivery is not just a show, but an event! She will also welcome some special guests. Fridays at 7:30pm in the piano bar. Limited ticketed seating is available inside or on their outdoor riverside terrace. Also, watch online at FB Live – Incanto Vallarta.

Lenar Noriega, cast member of last season’s hit ‘Oh Boy! Cabaret’, sings sexy Cuban rhythms and dances salsa on Tuesdays at 7:30pm accompanied by pianist Fernando Uribe. In-person seating with reservations or watch online.

Vocalist Diego Guerrero presents ‘Songs of Romance’ accompanied by Derek Carkner at the piano including many of your favorite ballads and love songs in English and Spanish. They will also welcome some special guests. Wednesdays at 7:30pm. Limited in-person seating is available via reservations at [email protected], or watch online on Facebook Live at Incanto Vallarta.

Jean-Guy ‘Jay-Gee’ Comeau, presents ‘Mostly Romantico’ featuring boleros, smooth jazz, and popular Latin/French favorites on Thursdays at 5pm. Reservations are suggested or watch online.

Mike Fortuna plays guitar and piano in ‘How Do You Play This Thing’ on Thursdays at 7:30pm. Indie, show tunes, rock, and more. In-person seating with reservations or watch online.

Singer-songwriter and acoustic guitarist, Edgar Roxha returns to Incanto playing covers and original music in English and Spanish on Thursdays at 9:30pm. In-person seating with reservations or watch online.

The popular trio, ‘The Red Suitcases’ returns to the piano bar as a ticketed show on Fridays at 9:30pm starting in December. Vocal harmonies and acoustic guitars featuring pop hits and traditional ballads in English and Spanish. In-person seating with reservations or watch online.

Bingo with Pearl is held on Saturdays at 4pm. Win local gift certificates, show tickets, and more! She’ll also welcome some special guests. Limited in-person seating via reservations is recommended or watch online.

Pianist and singer Derek Carkner plays selections from ‘The Canadian Songbook’, love songs, and show tunes on Sundays at 5pm. In-person seating with reservations is available or watch online.

Open Mic is on a new night this season, Sundays at 7:30pm hosted by Tracy Parks. Sing, play an instrument, tell a story… the stage is yours. Mics are sanitized thoroughly after each singer or bring your own to plug into their sound system.

Additional acts coming later this season include pianist Mark Hartman, violinist Edmund Bagnell (Well-Strung), cabaret favorite Tori Scott, Gouda Gabor, singer-songwriter Renee Armand, David Maiocco (as Liberace), Enrique de Allende, and many more! Visit Incanto’s Facebook page for daily updates and watch for more details on their all-new website, coming soon.

Hours Tues.-Sun. 9am-11:30pm. Closed on Mondays. Breakfast is served on the riverside terrace Tues.-Sun. 9am until 4pm. Casual evening dining 4pm-11pm. Happy Hour features two for one house cocktails, margaritas, and domestic beers 4pm-5pm. Two for one show tickets for select current shows are also available during Happy Hour. All safety precautions and protocols are in place and strictly observed. Shows at 25% capacity. Incanto’s two riverside terraces prove very popular for breakfast and happy hour. The piano bar soon to open its new windows to the Rio Cuale breezes starting December 1. For more information, and reservations message them on Facebook or email [email protected] Located at Insurgentes 109 (at the Rio Cuale).