Increased Police Presence at Fluvial Vallarta Park After Woman was Sexually Assaulted by Motorist

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) – The Citizen Security and Municipal Road Commissioner has announced a strengthened surveillance system in the Fluvial Vallarta linear park in response to a recent safety incident, affirming its commitment to ensure the safety of visitors and locals.

The announcement follows a report from a local resident who disclosed that she was the target of an attempted sexual assault by a motorcyclist within the park's premises. Upon receiving this information, officials immediately collected details of the suspect and initiated a search operation in the area, with swift action guided by police protocols.

