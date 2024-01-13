Infrastructure Upgrades to Cause Temporary Water Supply Disruptions in Puerto Vallarta

Residents in several neighborhoods of Puerto Vallarta will experience temporary water supply disruptions due to ongoing modernization and improvement work on the municipality's drinking water infrastructure. The interruption in water supply is scheduled to occur on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

The project, which is part of the Municipal Government's efforts to enhance the region's infrastructure, includes hydraulic concrete paving work on Federación Avenue. In coordination with this project, SEAPAL Vallarta, the city's water utility, will be conducting essential interconnection work on new water lines.

