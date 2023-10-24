Installation of World’s Largest Catrina Kicks Off Day of the Dead Celebrations in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta Welcomes A Unique Prelude to its Day of the Dead Festivities with Monumental Catrinas and Altars

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico – As the Day of the Dead approaches, a time-honored tradition to honor the departed, Puerto Vallarta gears up for a series of significant events, starting with the installation of what is touted to be the world's largest Catrina.

Cristian Preciado Cázares, the Director of Tourism in Puerto Vallarta, made the announcement outlining the city's dedication to hosting memorable celebrations in honor of the faithful deceased. "The exhibition of catrinas and altars will . . .

