International Flights Fuel Passenger Increase at Puerto Vallarta Airport

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico — Puerto Vallarta's domestic air tourism has decreased, but the influx of international visitors has led to a rise in the overall number of passengers at the International Airport in February.

Preliminary data for February 2024 shows a 1.1% increase in total passenger traffic across the 12 airports operated by Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico compared to February 2023. Specifically, airports in Puerto Vallarta, Guanajuato, Los Cabos, and Guadalajara saw passenger increases of 7.7%, 5.3%, 1.7%, and 0.6%, respectively, over the same period last year, with Puerto Vallarta achieving the highest growth rate.

