Is Puerto Vallarta safe? Yes, according to tourism industry leaders

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit are safe destinations and a paradisiacal place for national and foreign visitors, assured the mayor of Puerto Vallarta, Professor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, during the inauguration of the 28th edition of the Riviera Nayarit-Puerto Vallarta Galla 2023 tourist event.

In his message to those attending this tourism business meeting, Professor Michel made a brief recollection of the emergence of Puerto Vallarta as a tourist destination and recalled that just last year it broke a record for visitors, which has meant an important tourist recovery and economy for both destinations, with an influx of tourists that is maintained by air and sea, which leave a significant economic advantage in this region.

“To tell the hoteliers, the wholesale agencies, airlines, representatives of all the companies that come to do business so that our port continues to spread, they feel safe, that Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit are a single destination and we are waiting for you to enjoy a beautiful vacation”, with its beaches and mountains, the boardwalk and its sunsets.

The event was welcomed by Perla Villalvazo Amaya, president of the Bahía de Banderas DIF, representing the mayor of the neighboring municipality, Mirtha Iliana Villalvazo Amaya, who wished the hotel businessmen and wholesale agents the best of success in this meeting to strengthen the tourism development of Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit.

For her part, Claudia Vanesa Pérez Lamas, Secretary of Tourism of Jalisco, highlighted that the Riviera Nayarit-Puerto Vallarta Gala is a traditional event for the entire tourism industry of both destinations and the most important tourist business meeting in the Mexican Pacific.

He said that this business meeting promotes and achieves collaborative work between tour operators, wholesalers, airlines, the hotel industry, among other players in the tourism sector, and on this occasion brings together more than 70 wholesalers from the United States, Canada, Spain and Mexico, as well as more than 100 hotels in the region, in addition to having pavilions to show the tourist offer of the magical towns and other destinations in both states.

The Secretary of Tourism of Nayarit indicated that these two days of the Riviera Nayarit-Puerto Vallarta Gala will reflect the effort that is made every day to position this region, with a vision of both governments to improve security, cleaning of the beaches, the structuring of nautical stairs to connect the destination by sea, among other aspects, in addition to improving the living conditions of workers who serve tourism.

It should be noted that this event is considered the largest tourism business meeting in the Mexican Pacific for almost three decades. It brings together the main wholesale partners of these tourist destinations, to carry out business meetings over two days in which room-night sales will be agreed upon for the upcoming holiday seasons, and is considered by the tourism industry as the preamble of the Tianguis Turístico de México, to which many hoteliers will arrive at the next edition with pre-established agreements in Puerto Vallarta.

Also present at the opening ceremony were Jesús Carmona Jiménez, president of the Bahía de Banderas Association of Hotels and Motels; Álvaro Garciarce Monraz, president of the Puerto Vallarta Hotel and Motel Association; business leaders, members of the tourism industry, wholesale partners, tour operators and representatives of the hotel and tourism sector of this region.

