Jalisco and Nayarit study plan for Punta de Mita-Boca de Tomatlán bus route

With the goal of offering a safe route between both ends of the bay, the Jalisco and Nayarit Transport Secretariats will begin studies of the interurban system that will move the people from Punta de Mita to Boca de Tomatlán aboard a single bus.
The plan was announced by Luis Romero Chávez, president of the company Transportes Unidos Costa-Pacífico, who stressed that personnel from both state agencies came to the area.
“There is going to be a survey between the Nayarit Secretary of Transportation and the Jalisco Secretary of Transportation. They should start this weekend, the 2 teams (of officials) should already arrive to start surveying the capacity, of what would be surveyed in Punta de Mita and Boca de Tomatlán and vice versa,” he detailed.
The objective -said the transport company president- is to offer a quality service aimed at the tourism sector that visits both destinations and in which it can be transported from one end of the bay to the other.
Romero Chávez stressed that this route will cover the entire length of both municipalities, both Bahía de Banderas and Puerto Vallarta, offering long-mileage transportation with the possibility of being boarded at intermediate points.
“You are going to take the bus from Punta de Mita and you are going to go to Boca de Tomatlán if you like. It is what is wanted”. The route would include intercity service, that is, if someone somewhere in the middle of Vallarta or Bahia wants to use it only within the city, they can take it, “you just have to see the rates that are going to be set,” he said.
Although a start date for this route has not yet been set, it is believed that it can be started in the course of the next few months.
