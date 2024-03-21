Jalisco Beverages Lead the Global Cocktail Scene According to Taste Atlas

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - As the temperatures begin to rise, individuals worldwide are reaching for a drink to cool down. However, this time, the spotlight is not on conventional hydrating beverages but on the cocktail selections that have been stirring up interest globally. According to the latest data from Taste Atlas, an international food and beverage database, two drinks with roots in Jalisco, Mexico, have topped the charts in their respective categories, captivating taste buds across the globe.