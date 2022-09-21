Jalisco Civil Protection continues with earthquake damage assessment

After the earthquake that occurred at noon this Monday, September 19, in a large part of the State of Jalisco, the officers of the Regional Commands of El Grullo, Guadalajara, and Zapotlán el Grande, began immediately with the damage assessment and analysis of needs in the municipalities of Tolimán, Zapotitlán de Vadillo, Cuautitlán de García Barragán, Tonila, Zapotlán el Grande, Unión de Tula and Gómez Farías, municipalities that after the monitors carried out, it was determined that they were the most affected by the telluric movement.

So far, more than 600 residential and commercial properties have been evaluated in 68 localities of the aforementioned municipalities by the staff of the State Unit for Civil Protection and Firefighters of Jalisco (UEPCBJ), of which it will be necessary to determine how many have damage to their structure and how many are habitable.

In the municipality of Tolimán, there were eight homes that collapsed, in addition, the parishes of Zapotitlán de Vadillo, Autlán de Navarro, and Casimiro Castillo were closed – a way of preventing damage to their structure, so close communication is maintained with the ecclesiastical authorities to provide a prompt solution to the damages.

The Head of Scientific Research of the UEPCBJ, Carlos Suarez Plascencia, assured that the magnitude 5.4 earthquake registered yesterday, Tuesday, was one of the aftershocks with the highest intensity recorded, due to what could be perceived in various points of the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area. Until Wednesday morning, 960 aftershocks have been registered, all of less intensity, so they will often cease to be perceptible by the population.

“Of these 960 only two have been perceptible, many have been felt only in the epicenter and the rest have not been perceptible by the population”

Through social networks, false messages have also been expressed that relate the earthquake with possible volcanic activity in the Colima Volcano, according to the experts, this has nothing to do with it, remember that the colossus of fire, for years, has remained active so the recent telluric movements do not imply a risk in the volcano.

“The Colima Volcano has been totally calm since January 2017, it has only presented small steam exhalations and more so in this rainy season when the water enters the system, which is hot, evaporates and this generates these exhalations, there is no seismicity, there is no deformation there is no type of activity of the volcano”.

The State Government, through the State Unit for Civil Protection and Firefighters of Jalisco, invites the population to stay informed through official channels and avoid the spread of rumours. Also remember that, in any emergency, the number to dial is 911.

Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, access exclusive content, read our news without ads, and much more!

Trending news of PVDN