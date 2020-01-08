Jalisco ends 2019 with the most cases of Dengue in Mexico

Jalisco finished 2019 in first place nationally for confirmed cases of dengue, with 11,727, in addition, and the state also ended the year with the largest number of deaths from Dengue with 49, reported by the Federal Ministry of Health.

The number of cases exceeded the figure of 2018 by 442%, which reached 2,651 confirmations of the disease throughout the year. And the 49 deaths represent an 820% increase over 2018, when only six were reported.

With these numbers, Jalisco registered 28.3% of cases nationwide and also the highest incidence rate with 141.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

According to the disease monitoring, in Jalisco, the highest percentage of infections were due to serotype two and there are 80,943 probable cases. Guadalajara ranked first in number of people infected with 4,514, 74 percent of the total.

The second was Zapopan with 1,768 and Tlaquepaque 1,030. Puerto Vallarta had 369 cases where Dengue is currently kept under surveillance because temperatures still favor the transmission and breeding of mosquitos.