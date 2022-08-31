Jalisco extends the mandatory use of face masks in buses, airports, and hospitals for another month

As a result of the downward trend of the indicators, including hospitalization for COVID-19 in Jalisco, which is only 3.6% of the general occupancy of the beds dedicated to COVID-19 cases, the current prevention measures will be extended until the month of October of this year, the Board of Health agreed in a session held this Wednesday, August 31.

The correct use of the face mask, covering the nose and mouth, remains mandatory in public transport, airports, and bus terminals, as well as in health units (hospitals, clinics, laboratories, etc.) throughout the state. In addition, the call for the population to frequently wash their hands, use antibacterial gel, and avoid poorly ventilated places continues.

In the last four epidemiological weeks, the confirmed cases and the positivity of the diagnostic tests show a clear reduction; while the percentage of cases that warrant hospitalization with respect to the total number of active cases is around 1.8 percent; the foregoing derived from the advance in vaccination, which has depressurized the health units.

The recommendation to remain attentive to the calls for vaccination against COVID-19 is maintained so that the population completes all vaccinations and boosters in the scheduled times.

Other recommendations that the members of the Health Board extend to the residents of Jalisco are the physical distancing of people with symptoms of respiratory disease; in addition to the use of the Case Exposure Notification Tool, which for more details is available in the link: https://coronavirus.jalisco.gob.mx/notificaciones-de-exposicion/

The Health Board will review the COVID-19 indicators in Jalisco again at the end of October.

