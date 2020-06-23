Jalisco Governor says beaches in Puerto Vallarta have opened with strict care

The reopening of the beaches of Puerto Vallarta has been carried out in an orderly manner and with strict care, such as the commitment of the entrepreneurs in the tourism sector who have limited occupancy to 25 percent, said the Governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro.

Beaches in Nayarit have remained closed, resulting in the beaches of Puerto Vallarta attracting travelers from nearby cities over the holiday weekend. An original agreement between Jalisco and Nayarit had planned on beaches in both states to open simultaneously, Nayarit canceled their agreement to those terms the day before beaches were rescheduled to open.

The Governor stated, according to a report from the Mayor of Puerto Vallarta, there was no massive return of people to the beach, and the citizens understand the risk.

The Governor insisted that each decision is made by carefully measuring the results and risks in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic with the knowledge that if there are abuses or businessmen let their guard down and infections spike, they would have to return to the closure of the business and tourism.

Businesses in the area have noticeably taken the safety of their customers seriously and have followed strict protocols.

People are still encouraged to visit the beaches and businesses in Puerto Vallarta using social distancing guidelines and masks when distancing isn’t possible.