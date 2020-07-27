Jalisco is on the verge of a complete economic closure if COVID-19 cases continue to rise

The incidence of COVID-19 cases in Jalisco grew in the last week and is approaching the limit set by the state government for the activation of the emergency button that would stop non-essential activities.

The weekly incidence of infection grew to 336.9 cases per million inhabitants, last week it was at 300.1. The limit that would trigger the ’emergency button’ and close all non-essential businesses is 400.

Hospital occupancy also grew, going from 26.1% to 28.4%, the cap to activate the button is 50 percent. Currently, 784 beds for COVID-19 patients are occupied, 585 are available.

In social networks, the governor warned that if growth in incidence were to continue, the stoppage of activities would have to be applied to reduce infections.

“In everyone’s hands is the responsibility to avoid the emergency button, to responsibly follow the path of economic recovery. But to continue at this rate, we will have no choice but to stop completely for 14 days,” he wrote.

The head of the state said that this week they will evaluate the route to follow and report the decision they make.

In the last report issued by the Ministry of Health, it was reported that there were 3,377 active cases in 79 municipalities. Active cases are people who started with symptoms of the disease in the last fourteen days and represent a higher risk of generating more infections.

According to the Radar Jalisco program, the accumulated number of confirmed cases exceeds 26,000 in the state.