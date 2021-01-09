Jalisco reaches record numbers in COVID-19 infections as it lifts restrictions

This Friday, the highest number of deaths from COVID-19 was reported in Jalisco, with 120 new deaths, bringing the virus victims to 6,425 since the pandemic was recorded in the State, on March 23, 2020, the Secretariat of Jalisco Health reported.

In addition, the number of new infections broke the record that was reported on December 21, when 1,200 new cases were reported, when this Friday there were 1,283 more positive cases, with which the number of infected by the virus rose to 152,793.

Even as the virus reaches new records, this Sunday the containment measures for Covid-19 that were put in place on December 25 will expire and not be extended, said the governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro Ramírez .

The State is still bracing for the expected increase in cases and deaths as a result of New Year’s Eve parties that were carried out in violation of local laws, including a massive circut ‘White Party’ in Puerto Vallarta that was allowed to continue in Puerto Vallarta.